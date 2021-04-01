Province reports nearly 2600 COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 2,557 cases of #COVID19 and 23 deaths. Nearly 62,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 743 new cases in Toronto, 484 in Peel, 311 in York Region, 131 in Ottawa, 119 in Hamilton and 107 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 84,060 vaccinations were administered bringing the total to date to 2,276,313. 317715 Ontario residents are fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 124 new Covid cases Wednesday, down from the 162 reported on Tuesday. There were another three deaths reported. There were five new outbreaks-Ancaster Meadow School-2 cases; S Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School 2 cases; Arrell Youth Centre-1 case and Jayne Industries-4 cases. The Construction site at 2126 Ryman Road recorded four more cases as did the outbreak at Connon Nurseries in Waterdown
Halton reported 78 new cases, down from 86 on Tuesday. 23 cases were in Milton, 22 in Burlington. 21 in Oakville and 12 in Halton Hills.