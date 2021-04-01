Predicted new province-wide lockdown starts Saturday
A somber Doug Ford made the announcement that everybody had been expecting since the third wave of COVID began to put up several consecutive days of more than 2500 new COVID cases, Ontario is going into lockdown again. The shutdown will be province-wide and will take effect Saturday at 1201 AM. For areas like Hamilton and Toronto which are already in the Grey zone the only difference will be that even patio dining will be cancelled and barbers and hairdressers will not be allowed to open on April 12 as previously promised. Ford faced some aggressive questioning from reporters, who pointed out that Toronto and surrounding regions have been in lockdown longer than anywhere in North America and yet the numbers have continually increased.
Drive-through and pickup dining will still be allowed during the lockdown which at the outset will run for at least 28 days. Ford said the lockdown was necessary to allow vaccinations to be administered without having the benefits negated by further outbreaks. For the first time in several weeks Ford expressed optimism that the flow of vaccines appears to be ramping up sufficiently to allow a more sustainable rollout of vaccinations. He had been critical of the federal government in his almost daily news conferences over the quantities coming into the province and the delivery interruptions.
Underlining the unpredictability of this pandemic, it was only four days ago that Hamilton was announcing the accelerated rollout of outdoor patio permits. That will now be on hold for at least the remainder of April.