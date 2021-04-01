Hamilton records 113 new COVID Cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 113 new COVID case-down from 124 Wednesday. There was one additional death. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by one to 96. There were no new outbreaks in Hamilton but existing outbreaks added 29 new cases. The Million Services outbreak at 125 James Street North added 10 cases. The outbreaks at Connon Nursery and on a Rymal Road construction site each added six. The outbreak at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School added three cases for a total of five, and the outbreak at St Joseph’s Villa added two cases for a total of nine.
Halton Public Health reported 77 cases==27 in Milton, 24 in Oakville, 14 in Burlington and 12 in Halton Hills. There were no deaths recorded in Halton for the 13th straight day.
Ontario is reporting 2,557 cases of #COVID19 and 23 deaths. Nearly 62,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 743 new cases in Toronto, 484 in Peel, 311 in York Region, 131 in Ottawa, 119 in Hamilton and 107 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 84,060 vaccinations were administered bringing the total to date to 2,276,313. 317715 Ontario residents are fully vaccinated.