Body recovered from fatal fire on Mary Street
The Ontario Fire Marshall is now on the scene of a fatal fire that took place in the late afternoon yesterday. Hamilton Fire were called to a structure fire at 301 Mary Street, between Barton and Mary Streets in Ward 2 in central Hamilton. First arriving crews reported heavy smoke showing from an apartment on the second floor of this two storey apartment building. Firefighters were told that a person was still inside the apartment. Firefighters immediately initiated aggressive search and rescue operations in the second floor apartment. During these operations they did locate the body of an occupant The well involved fire was quickly brought under control. The fire apartment has sustained significant damage and the rest of the building sustained some smoke damage. The Office of the Fire Marshal has taken over investigation of the blaze and will assist Hamilton Police Services with the investigation. The scene is currently being held by Hamilton Police. No other injuries have been reported. The cause and estimate of damage is not known at this time.