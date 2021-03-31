Hamilton has 124 new COVID cases, 3 deaths
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 124 new Covid cases Wednesday, down from the 162 reported on Tuesday. There were another three deaths reported. There were five new outbreaks-Ancaster Meadow School-2 cases; S Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School 2 cases; Arrell Youth Centre-1 case and Jayne Industries-4 cases. The Construction site at 2126 Ryman Road recorded four more cases as did the outbreak at Connon Nurseries in Waterdown
Halton reported 78 new cases, down from 86 on Tuesday. 23 cases were in Milton, 22 in Burlington. 21 in Oakville and 12 in Halton Hills.
Ontario is reporting 2,333 cases of COVID19 and 15 deaths. Over 52,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 433 in Peel, 222 in York Region, 153 in Hamilton, 124 in Ottawa and 120 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday,89,873 vaccinations were completed bringing the provincial total to 2,192,253.315,820 Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.