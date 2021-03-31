Halton Police make arrest in Oakville stabbing
Tuesday , at approximately 7:00 pm the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to the area of Clearview Park in Oakville for a report of a male acting suspicious and approaching random people in the park area.
While police were searching for the male, information was received that a male in his 60’s had been stabbed. The victim was located by police and taken to a trauma center with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
A short time later, a 34 year-old male of Mississauga was located and arrested by police.
Charges against the suspect are pending. Police will provide further information including his identity and charges once that process has been completed.
There is no known relationship between the suspect and victim and based on the investigation, the incident appears to be random and unprovoked.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mark Murray at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2284.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.