Good Shepherd Easter dinner and activity program
Good Shepherd’s Easter activities help to add normalcy for Hamilton’s vulnerable population during our second Easter under COVID-19 restrictions. But Good Shepherd will make the best of it for the individuals and families who use our services. Here are some of the activities taking place around Good Shepherd:
EASTER COMMUNITY DINNER
The Good Shepherd Centre, 135 Mary Street, Hamilton
The community is invited to take part in Good Shepherd’s annual Easter Dinner on Saturday, April 3 from 3:30-5 p.m. at The Good Shepherd Centre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hot ham dinner will be served as a take-away meal. No registration is required.
FAMILY ACTIVITIES
Good Shepherd Family Centre, 143 Wentworth Street South, Hamilton
- Each family will be given an Easter basket filled with chocolates, treats and toys on Easter Sunday.
- Family Fun Kits will be provided to families to work on in their own units.
- A socially distanced Easter scavenger hunt will take place where families can find hidden Easter pictures throughout the Family Centre and bring them back to staff to win a prize.
WOMEN’S SERVICES EASTER TREATS
- Women’s Services residents will be treated to a traditional Easter dinner.
- Families at Martha House will be provided with packages that include candies, chocolate and family activities.
- Community Support Services will be offering a take-away meal and some Easter goodies for women.
VISITING SENIORS
Residents of Good Shepherd’s seniors apartment building at 10 Pearl Street North will receive Easter treats. Seniors support services workers will continue into the community to deliver treats and activities to clients who are patiently waiting for Good Shepherd’s adult therapeutic program to return. Through the generosity of Good Shepherd volunteers, there are cookies for everyone.
SPECIAL MENUS FOR HOSPICE RESIDENTS
On Easter Sunday, a special Easter breakfast will be served at Emmanuel House hospice. Residents, essential visitors and staff will share hot cross buns, bacon & eggs, fruit salad and then for supper turkey with all the fixings.