Province reports 2,336 new COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 2,336 cases of COVID19 and 14 deaths. Nearly 36,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 229 in York Region, 194 in Durham, 144 in Ottawa and 123 in Hamilton. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 70,645 vaccinations were administered bringing the total to date to 2,102,380. 313,889 people in Ontario are now fully vaccinated..
Hamilton had several school outbreaks Monday
Hamilton Public Health reported 63 new COVID cases Monday and no new deaths. There were several outbreaks at Hamilton Schools. Viscount Montgomery Elementary, Lisgar Elementary. Lake Avenue Elementary and St.James the Apostle Catholic Elementary all had outbreaks with a combined count of seven students and one teacher testing positive. Arby’s in Stoney Creek had two staff test positive.
Halton had 87 cases—the highest single-day COVID case count in two months. Hospitalizations also increased from 23 on Sunday to 38. Milton had 36 cases, Oakville 27, Burlington 14 and Halton Hills 10.