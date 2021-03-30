Ontario will train workers in Hamilton for construction jobs
The Ontario government is investing $592,000 to help prepare 150 people in Hamilton for well-paying jobs in the construction sector. The training will include employment in the fields of environmental engineering, surveying and civil engineering.
“This program being launched in Hamilton will provide participants the critical skills and knowledge they need to fill jobs that are in demand,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “This type of training program will support economic growth as Ontario recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The government launched the Skills Development Fund to generate innovative solutions to get Ontario back to work and ensure businesses have access to the qualified people they need to recover from the pandemic.
“This support will help employers reduce obstacles to hiring, training and retaining workers and apprentices,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.
In partnership with McMaster University, the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering will train engineers to create and maintain infrastructure that is sustainable and resilient to climate change.
“Too many of our neighbours have lost their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board. “These people deserve our support to get back to work.”
The Hamilton-based training program will address a shortage of construction workers when many infrastructure projects are entering their peak hiring periods.
Quick Facts
• In 2016, nearly 1 in 3 journeypersons were aged 55 years or older.
• The government received more than 500 project proposals for support through the Skills Development Fund.