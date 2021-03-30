Hamilton record big spike in COVID cases
There was a big spike in new COVID cases reported by Hamilton Public Health Tuesday. In all 162 new COVID cases were reported and three deaths. Hospitalizations, on the other hand, dropped 14 cases to 101.
Hamilton Public Health has confirmed four new positive COVID-19 cases associated with the Fennell Avenue Campus. One affected student last attended class on the campus on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The student followed all entry and safety protocols while on campus. Public Health officials have deemed that there were no close contacts linked to the student’s time on campus. Three other affected students each last attended classes on the campus on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. All entry and safety protocols were followed while the students were on campus. Public Health officials have deemed that there is a connection between the cases but that connection is not related to their time on campus; there were no close contacts linked to their time on campus.
Halton recorded 86 cases—30 each in Milton and Oakville, 17 in Burlington and nine in Halton Hills.
More than 2300 cases in the province
Ontario is reporting 2,336 cases of COVID19 and 14 deaths. Nearly 36,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 229 in York Region, 194 in Durham, 144 in Ottawa and 123 in Hamilton. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 70,645 vaccinations were administered bringing the total to date to 2,102,380. 313,889 people in Ontario are now fully vaccinated..