Hamilton Police nab suspect in Waterdown knife attack
Hamilton Police have arrested a 33-year-old male in connection with an unprovoked knife attacked on a quiet residential street in Waterdown last Monday 2021. Last Monday March 22, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the intersection of Main Street North and John Street East in Waterdown. Police learned that the victim was walking with his spouse in the area when the suspect approached and stabbed him multiple times. The spouse was knocked to the ground during the incident and received minor injuries.
On Monday, March 29, 2021 Hamilton Police executed a search warrant and subsequently a 33-year old man was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court today.
Video provided by Waterdown residents
Hamilton Police are thanking the residents of Waterdown for their assistance in contacting police and providing information to assist in this investigation. Neighbours supplied video footage to assist in the case.
Anyone with information that could assist Police with this investigation, are asked to contact Acting Detective Amberlee Rodgers at 905-546-8967 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 of the Division 3 Criminal Investigations Branch.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com