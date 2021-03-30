The Bay Observer
Fiery crash ends police chase
Fiery crash ends police chase

March 30, 2021
Hamilton Police arrested a 29-year-old Hamilton man last night for Dangerous Driving after fleeing from Police.

Police were proactively patrolling Highway 6 North in the evening hours around 8:30 p.m. when a white Volkswagon was observed by an officer traveling Southbound at a high rate of speed. Using radar, the officer measured the vehicle to be travelling 124 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency lights. However, the vehicle continued on at a high rate of speed and went over a hill before veering into oncoming traffic lanes. The vehicle then lost control before coming to rest in the ditch on the east side of Highway 6 North.

When police arrived on scene the vehicle was on fire and the driver had fled the vehicle. Officers searched the area for the driver and a K9 officer was called to the scene. The driver was eventually located hiding in the field nearby and was arrested and transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old Hamilton man faces a string of charges including dangerous driving, driving with a learner permit unaccompanied, phoney plates, no insurance, possession of meth and failure to comply with terms of release.

