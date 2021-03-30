City funding will free up additional social housing units
The City is investing $1 million equally towards the rapid repair of out of service social housing units, and increasing the 2021 Housing Stability Benefit budget to support tenants at risk of losing housing due to impacts of COVID-19.
A $500,000 investment across eight social housing providers is enabling 53 chronically vacant social housing units in need of extensive repair to be more quickly restored and rent ready in 2021. These units required significant repair and maintenance including plumbing, walls, electrical, and in one case a multi-purpose room being renovated into a new unit In 2021, $4,375,000 will be invested specifically by the City of Hamilton towards social housing repairs supporting quicker turnaround of vacant units, bringing chronically offline units back online, and supporting energy retrofits. This includes a $2 million contribution in 2021 from the City of Hamilton’s Poverty Reduction Fund commitment of $20 million over 10 years investment towards social housing repair.
$500,000 allocated to a “rent bank” through the Housing Stability Benefit budget which will support housing stability to more residents who may be impacted by the loss of employment or federal benefits due to the pandemic and who may face eviction due to missed rent payments. Ultimately this will help people maintain their housing and prevent homelessness.
Hamilton Housing administers on average $120 million annually in projects and services to assist people needing shelter.
Quick Facts
• For information on eligibility and how to access the Housing Stability Benefit visit: www.hamilton.ca/social-services/housing/housing-stability-benefit
• Hamilton’s housing and homelessness system administration is funded by all levels of government and allocates and invests approximately $120 million annually into the housing and homelessness system, including a $64 million municipal contribution in 2021.
• In 2021/2022 at least 400 new affordable housing units in Hamilton will break ground or be completed due to strategic investment on the part of the municipal, provincial and federal government.
• In 2020 over 700 households from Hamilton’s Access to Housing wait list were housed in rent-geared to income (RGI) units, in the private market using portable housing benefits, and from intensive case management and Rapid Rehousing programs.