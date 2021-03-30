The Bay Observer
Boozy car rampage on hiking trail results in charges
Boozy car rampage on hiking trail results in charges

John Best
March 30, 2021
The party is over for a 33-year-old Fergus driver who police say tore his car down a rural pedestrian hiking trail. Last week  members of the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint involving a red passenger vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on a walking trail near Schuett Road and Wellington Road 86 in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

 It was reported that the vehicle continued driving aggressively through a farm field which caused property damage.

 Police eventually caught up with the vehicle the vehicle on Highway 6 near Fergus. While speaking with the driver, officers detected the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A Roadside Screening test was conducted which resulted in a fail. The driver was arrested and brought to a local OPP Operations Centre for further testing.

Colin Michael FISCHER, 33-years-old of Fergus has been charged with Impaired Operation – 80 Plus (mgs of alcohol in 100mL of blood), Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Mischief-Destroy or Damage Property.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on April 13, 2021 to answer to the charges.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.

