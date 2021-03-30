Boozy car rampage on hiking trail results in charges
The party is over for a 33-year-old Fergus driver who police say tore his car down a rural pedestrian hiking trail. Last week members of the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint involving a red passenger vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on a walking trail near Schuett Road and Wellington Road 86 in Guelph-Eramosa Township.
It was reported that the vehicle continued driving aggressively through a farm field which caused property damage.
Police eventually caught up with the vehicle the vehicle on Highway 6 near Fergus. While speaking with the driver, officers detected the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A Roadside Screening test was conducted which resulted in a fail. The driver was arrested and brought to a local OPP Operations Centre for further testing.
Colin Michael FISCHER, 33-years-old of Fergus has been charged with Impaired Operation – 80 Plus (mgs of alcohol in 100mL of blood), Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Mischief-Destroy or Damage Property.
A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on April 13, 2021 to answer to the charges.
If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.