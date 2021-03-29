Several School COVID outbreaks reported in Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health reported 63 new COVID cases Monday and no new deaths. There were several outbreaks at Hamilton Schools. Viscount Montgomery Elementary, Lisgar Elementary. Lake Avenue Elementary and St.James the Apostle Catholic Elementary all had outbreaks with a combined count of seven students and one teacher testing positive. Arby’s in Stoney Creek had two staff test positive.
Halton had 87 cases—the highest single-day COVID case count in two months. Hospitalizations also increased from 23 on Sunday to 38. Milton had 36 cases, Oakville 27, Burlington 14 and Halton Hills 10.
Ontario reports over 200 cases again
Ontario is reporting 2,094 cases of COVID19 with only 39,500 tests completed, resulting in a positivity rate of over 5. Locally there are 618 new cases in Toronto, 368 in Peel, 277 in York Region, 132 in Ottawa and 104 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 50,483 vaccinations were completed bringing the total to 2,031,735 vaccinations in the province thus far. 311,000 Ontarians are fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations dropped to 841 from over 900 in the past three days, but ICU cases continued to rise, now standing at 382,