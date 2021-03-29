Popular gritLIT festival returning for 2021
gritLIT: Hamilton’s Festival for Readers and Writers has released its 2021 festival line-up, featuring Gary Barwin, Francesca Ekwuyasi, Cherie Jones, Alka Joshi, Amanda Leduc, Jael Richardson, Rinaldo Walcott, and 20 more.
gritLIT: Hamilton’s Festival for Readers and Writers will go ahead as a virtual event, featuring readings, panels, interviews, interactive events and writing workshops. To see a complete list of events, visit: https://www.gritlit.ca/festival-2021
All events take will place online through Zoom between April 15-18.
Since cancelling the 16th annual festival last year in the wake of COVID-19, gritLIT has worked to move its popular readings and workshops online. This April gritLIT is celebrating the wealth of Hamilton authors, including Gary Barwin, Krista Foss, Amanda Leduc, and Pasha Malla, who have new books out this spring, who will appear alongside some of Canada’s most established and up-and-coming authors. The programming also aims to elevate important conversations about homelessness, health care, race, and mental health. For the complete list of authors, visit: https://www.gritlit.ca/authors
About gritLIT
Now in its 17th year, gritLIT is Hamilton’s annual literary festival, a four-day celebration of Canadian authors. Since its inception in 2004, the festival has built a reputation with readers in the Golden Horseshoe as a place to get “up close and personal” with their favourite authors and to discover new voices.
gritLIT brings together diverse voices – the biggest Canadian authors, up and coming talent, and local Hamilton writers – in a series of readings and themed events. The festival’s mandate is one of accessibility for both authors and audiences. gritLIT puts a focus on local authors, giving them the exposure to readers that they richly deserve.