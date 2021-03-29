Halton Police arrest man in Georgetown murder and arson
Halton Regional Police Service say they have solved the murder and arson that took place in Georgetown in February.
Harrison Brown, 27 of Mississauga has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson in the deaths of 56-year-old Krystyna (Emilia) Rerak, and her 59-year-old husband Andrzej (Andrew) Rerak.
Brown was arrested without incident Friday. is currently in custody, and is scheduled to appear virtually in court today..
Accused had a business connection with one of the victims
In a statement, Halton Police thanked area residents for their cooperation. “We want to assure residents that this was not a random incident. The accused and one of the deceased were known to each other in that they had a business relationship. At this time, evidence indicates the accused acted independently to commit these murders, and there is no broader, related public safety threat. “ Neighbours described the Rerak’s as “very nice and hard-working.” A co-worker said Andrew Rerak was a manager at The Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company of Canada.
Police pulled out all the stops in the investigation
Police say. Brown was identified after an exhaustive investigation led by the HRPS Homicide Unit. This investigation was supported by many units within the Service, including 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, uniform officers from 1 District, 2 District and 3 District, Forensic Identification Services, Search Incident Response Team, Tactical Rescue Unit and Regional Investigative Services. Police were assisted by the Centre of Forensic Sciences, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of the Fire Marshall.
Anyone who has information that may assist is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 if you have not already spoken with police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.