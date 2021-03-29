April will be a big month for Vaccinations
According to a schedule published by the federal government, Canada will receive almost 8 million doses of COVID vaccine in the Month of April and Ontario will get 3.2 Million of those doses. The report says that to date, Canada has received 6.2 Million doses and out of that Ontario received 2.3 Million.
The figures come out as there were open appointments on the weekend that were not filled. In Toronto Mayor John Tory had to go on TV to urge Torontonians over 70 years of age to fill the thousands of available slots. Late Sunday the province announced that persons over 70 in Niagara and Hamilton along with other regions could get the vaccine. Halton region had already extended its vaccinations to that age group last week. In Hamilton, some people posting to social media report receiving same-day appointments.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting almost 88,000 doses of vaccine have been administered.
Vaccines Received to date
|Canada
|Ontario
|6,178,008
|2,353,665
Vaccine by Type arriving in April
|Vaccine
|Canada
|Ontario
|Pfizer
|4,250,000
|1,900,000
|Moderna
|2,000,000
|750,000
|AstraZeneca
|1,500,000
|583,000