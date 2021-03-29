Age 70-plus can get COVID vaccination

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

With 87,945 doses of COVD-19 vaccine administered in Hamilton representing 12% of eligible Hamiltonians , vaccinations will now be available for anyone over 70 years of age.



Booking an appointment at a large-scale clinic.



Members of the public can access the Provincial online booking portal found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking . For those who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

Booking an appointment at a mobile pop-up clinic.



Members of the public can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. A list of mobile pop-up clinics can be found by visiting www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking, or through the hotline. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment are patient and call back if the lines are busy. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

QUICK FACTS



• The Provincial Government is working with each of the province’s 34 public health units (PHUs) to develop and implement efficient and localized solutions that enable Ontario’s one plan. PHUs were asked to consider accessibility issues in their plan and have local solutions, such as mobile clinics and transportation. Vaccine administration rates may differ based on local context.

• Second doses for the COVID-19 vaccine have been extended to a 16-week interval by the Provincial Government.

• Information regarding registration, booking, and sequencing will be available on the COVID-19 Vaccines section of the City’s website at www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines.

• Vaccination phasing and sequencing will continue to be released for additional categories as per the direction of the provincial government.

• All vaccination planning is based on and contingent on available COVID-19 vaccine supply.