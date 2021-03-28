Hamilton COVID cases fall back sharply from Friday and Saturday
After two days where new COVID cases in Hamilton registered 122, Friday and 171 Saturday, the case count reported by Hamilton Public Health dropped back to 48 cases Sunday. There were no new outbreaks reported, and only a few new cases scattered over the existing outbreak sites. There were no deaths reported in Hamilton. In Halton there were 60 cases reported, up from 48 on Saturday—19 each in Milton and Oakville, 18 in Burlington and four in Halton Hills. There were no beats reported hy Halton Public Health – marking the nineth straight fatality-free day.
Province reports over 2400 cases
Ontario is reporting 2,448 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. Over 50,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 780 new cases in Toronto, 356 in Peel, 278 in York Region, 219 in Durham and 150 in Ottawa. Nearly 65,000 vaccinations were administered bringing the total vaccinated in Ontario to 1,981,282. 309,285 Ontarians have had both shots.