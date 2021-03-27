Early morning gunplay lands Oakville woman in hospital
Shots rang out early Saturday morning at a residence on The Greenery in the Sixth Line and Munn’s Avenue area of Oakville. When police arrived the found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to hospital with what have since been deemed non-life-threatening injuries. No other physical injuries were reported to police as a result of this incident.
Targeted shooting
So far there is no word on suspects, but this appears to have been a targeted incident, and there is no evidence to suggest an ongoing related public safety threat. Investigators remain on scene and will be continuing their canvass for witnesses throughout the day.
Halton Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any relevant information to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2215 or ext. 2216. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.