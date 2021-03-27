The Bay Observer

As Hamilton heads back into the Grey Lockdown category effective 12:01 AM Monday the COVID case count appears to be justifying the move. Hamilton Public Health is reporting a jump of almost 50 new cases from Friday—171 today, 122 Friday. Earlier today local hospital officials reported that the local bed capacity is being strained to the limit. There are 117 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals. Some of them are overflow from other GTA hospitals. There were four COVID deaths reported, the highest single day fatality count in almost two months.
Outbreaks in Hamilton total 40
The city was hit hard with additions to existing outbreaks and five new outbreaks. The outbreak at St Peters Hospital added 11 cases, bringing the total to 16-14 residents and two staff. The outbreak at Beth Tikvah Group Home in Westdale reported four additional cases Two more cases were added to the outbreak at Dr.J.E.Davy school and there were two more cases reported at the Hamilton General Hospital. There was also a spate of new outbreaks. Seven workers at a Ryman road construction site tested positive. There was an outbreak at Paddock Transportation involving four employees. Two staff members at the Guardian Pharmacy on Limeridge tested positive, as did a staff member at Rygiel Supportive Living. There was also an outbreak at St.Clare of Assisi School involving two pupils. There are now 40 active outbreaks in Hamilton and 813 active cases.
Over 2500 cases in Ontario
Ontario has recorded 2453 cases of COVID and 16 deaths. Over 61,000 tests were completed. The province is reporting there are 814 new cases in Toronto, 411 in Peel, 263 in York Region, 139 in Durham and 115 in Ottawa. Hospitalization jumped by 72 cases overnight to 985—300 more cases than were reported two weeks ago. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 77,740 people were vaccinated bringing the total vaccinated in Ontario to 1,916,332. 304,000 Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.