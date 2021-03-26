New COVID cases in Hamilton jump at city goes back to Grey Lockdown status
As Hamilton moves back into the Grey Lockdown zone effective Monday. Hamilton Public Health reported an almost doubling of new COVID cases overnight. There were 122 cases reported Friday, up from 65 on Thursday. The city had seen cases in the 120 range a week earlier. In its press release announcing the lockdown Public Health did not point to any specific metric, but the province in it’s news release earlier this afternoon said the lockdown decision was mad in consultation with Hamilton Public Health.
More outbreaks
There were four new outbreaks reported Friday. One at Ecole elementaire Pavillon de la jeunesse reported five new cases –three students and two staff. There was another School outbreak at St.Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary where two students tested positive. Mission service had two cases and Macassa Lodge one. The existing outbreak at the Nesting Nook added three new cases bringing the total to five, and the outbreak at Ginos Pizza in Waterdown added two cases, bringing it to five—three customers and two staff.
Halton’s case count was up by 10 to 68, but the region will remain in the Red Zone for the time being anyway. There were no deaths reported in Halton for the seventh straight day. 28 of Halton’s cases were in Milton, 17 in Oakville, 13 in Burlington and 10 in Halton Hills.
Ontario records 2,000-plus cases again
For the second straight day new COVID cases in Ontario topped 2,000. The Province is reporting 2,169 cases of COVID19 and 12 deaths. Over 53,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 682 new cases in Toronto, 397 in Peel, 254 in York Region, 129 in Ottawa, and 123 in Durham, The province set a single-day high for vaccination with almost 83,000 vaccinations completed, bringing the total to date to 1,838,592 306,373 people are now fully vaccinated.