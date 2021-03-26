Hamilton will benefit from two highway projects in the Ontario budget
The Ontario Budget slated two highway projects in the Hamilton area that will reduce congestion and help promote economic development in the Airport Employment Growth District. The province announced it will go ahead with the widening of Highway 6 between Upper James and Highway 403. The nine-kilometer widenings will give the airport a direct controlled access link to the provincial 400 series highway system. “Our government recognizes that the Hamilton Airport is a catalyst for growth and that Highway 6 South is a transportation link that is vital to our economic recovery,” said MPP Donna Skelly. The Airport also tweeted its appreciation. “We applaud the infrastructure investments announced for Hamilton in the Ontario 2021 budget. Widening Hwy 6 South from Hwy 403 to Upper James St. will improve the flow of traffic along this vital economic corridor, improve access to and from the airport and support economic development.” When Highway 6 was extended to the Airport the overpasses were constructed to allow for the eventual widening of the roadway.
Hamilton Airport was seen as a key node on the now cancelled Niagara to GTA corridor project which would have connected the Hamilton and GTA with US Border at Buffalo. In cancelling the project, the province did commit to developing a controlled access highway from Fort Erie to Welland. The four-lane extension of Highway 6, would leave a 50-kilometer gap between Hamilton and Welland.
The other major highway project for Hamilton will be the eventual widening of Highway 6 north to the 401. This stretch of Highway 6 has been dubbed a “death highway” for decades because of the number of traffic fatalities that have taken place on the mostly three-lane designed roadway. The latest announcement followed the announcement last year of approval of the Morriston bypass which will eliminate a bottleneck on Highway 6 North through the village. Taken together the two Highway 6 projects will significantly shorten the travel time between Hamilton and Kitchener–Waterloo-Cambridge