Bonnie and Clyde killer suspects may be in Europe

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

The Search for the runaway rich kids wanted in the Arvin Avenue murder has taken on an international aspect. Hamilton Police have confirmed two suspects involved in a homicide and attempted murder in Stoney Creek last month have fled the country.

Based on information Police believe, 28-year-old Oliver Karafa and 25-year-old Yun (Lucy) Lu LI boarded a flight from Canada to Eastern Europe approximately 24 hours after the murder of Tyler Pratt and the attempted murder of a second female victim. Police say the four people were known to each other. Karafa is Slovakian, and its possible the fugitives have gone there.

Both Liu and Karafa come from privileged backgrounds.

Karafa served five years for manslaughter and impaired driving after slamming his Range Rover into a pole in Toronto killing a passenger in 2012. He was speeding at 150 km/h up a busy Toronto Street at the time of the crash that ripped the luxury SUV in half.

“I made a terrible decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life,” Karafa told the court back in 2014. “I am truly sorry. Drinking and driving has devastating consequences … I wish I could go back in time to change things, but I cannot.”

Liu’s mother Mother Hong Wei “Winnie” Liao runs financial-management business Respon International Group, she staged a glitzy annual charity gala and seems to have ties to both local politicians and Chinese diplomats in Canada. A photo of her shaking hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is featured prominently on the company’s website. On a Chinese-language news site, she’s featured with Doug Ford.

In a videotaped statement, https://content.presspage.com/uploads/2189/updatetoarvinhomicide.mp4?10000 Hamilton Police said, “Oliver and Lucy if you are seeing this we encourage you to turn yourself in. Hamilton Police are working closely with international authorities and we are positive that our investigation will lead to your whereabouts. We will continue to relentlessly pursue you.”

Hamilton Police are asking the public to share this information on social media and internationally.

Hamilton Police Service continues to encourage those with information related to the whereabouts of Karafa and Li to contact Detective David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com