The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Two people found dead near Locke and King
The Bay Observer

The Bay Observer

 

Two people found dead near Locke and King

John Best
by
March 25, 2021
John Best

Hamilton Police are investigating two deaths that were discovered when they made a “compassionate call” to a residence in the Locke-King area west of downtown Hamilton. Hamilton Police spokesperson Constable Krista-Lee Ernst described the deaths as a “sudden death situation” that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile Police continue to investigate an east-end shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the Barton-Parkdale area and found a women in her 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital. Police are combing the area for any clues or witnesses.

Anyone with any information on this event are asked to call Division 20 CID at 905-546-2907 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top