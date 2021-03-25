Two people found dead near Locke and King

Hamilton Police are investigating two deaths that were discovered when they made a “compassionate call” to a residence in the Locke-King area west of downtown Hamilton. Hamilton Police spokesperson Constable Krista-Lee Ernst described the deaths as a “sudden death situation” that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile Police continue to investigate an east-end shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the Barton-Parkdale area and found a women in her 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital. Police are combing the area for any clues or witnesses.
Anyone with any information on this event are asked to call Division 20 CID at 905-546-2907 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477