Hamilton COVID cases drop as Ontario surges
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 65 new COVID cases, down 22 from Wednesday’s total. There were two deaths reported in Hamilton. Hospitalizations jumped by seven to 119. The outbreak at Hamilton General Unit 8 West added three more cases, bringing the total to 20. The outbreak at St.Joseph’s Villa also added three new cases bringing the total to five. New Outbreaks include Flamborough Baptists Church in Waterdown-four cases, Westview Elementary School-three cases, The Nesting Nook-two cases and Extendicare Hamilton- one case.
Halton new cases showed an increase of 58 cases—14 more than Wednesday. There were no deaths reported. Burlington had 21 of the new cases, 17 in Oakville, 12 in Milton and eight in Halton Hills.
Big spike in Toronto COVID cases brings daily provincial total over 2,000
Ontario is reporting 2,380 cases of COVID19 and 17 deaths. Nearly 60,100 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel, 244 in York Region and 152 in Ottawa. Today’s case count is higher by approximately 280 cases due to a data catch-up process related to the provincial CCM system, but it still leaves Ontario with its first 2000-plus single day case count since mid-February. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 79,000 vaccinations were administered, bringing the total vaccinations in Ontario to 1,755,596. 304,000 Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.