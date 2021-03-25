Big spike in Toronto COVID cases brings daily provincial total over 2,000
Ontario is reporting 2,380 cases of COVID19 and 17 deaths. Nearly 60,100 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Peel, 244 in York Region and 152 in Ottawa. Today’s case count is higher by approximately 280 cases due to a data catch-up process related to the provincial CCM system, but it still leaves Ontario with its first 2000-plus single day case count since mid-February. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 79,000 vaccinations were administered, bringing the total vaccinations in Ontario to 1,755,596. 304,000 Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.
More outbreaks in Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health reported 87 new cases Wednesday-up seven cases from Tuesday. There was one death reported, bringing the Hamilton Death toll to 302. Hospitalizations increases by six cases to 112. There was anew outbreak reported at Gino’s Pizza in Waterdown involving four staff members. There was also a new outbreak at St Peters Hospital involving three residents. The existing outbreak at Juravinski Hospital F5 added three more cases.
Halton Public Health reported 44 cases Wednesday –a dop of 17 from Tuesday. 18 of the cases were in Oakville, 11 in Milton, eight in Burlington and seven in Halton Hills. There were no Halton deaths reported.