COVID Hospitalizations on the rise in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 1,571 cases of COVID19 along with ten deaths. Nearly 52,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 459 new cases in Toronto, 309 in Peel and 143 in York Region. Hospitalizations continue to ramp up with 893 patients now in hospital—an increase of 30 from Tuesday and 160 more than the same day last week. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, an additional 72,451 people received vaccinations bringing the total vaccinated to 1,676,150. 302,664 people are now fully vaccinated.
Local cases
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 80 new COVID cases a drop of 13 from Monday’s reporting and one death. There are 34 outbreaks underway with several of them adding single new cases. The outbreak at Hamilton Health Sciences General Hospital Unit 8 West added four cases and the outbreak at DHL logistics added two. New outbreaks were reported at Beth Tikvah Group Home, Westmount Terrace Retirement Home, and St.Joseph’s Villa—each involving a single case.
Halton Public Health says three people have tested positive from that outbreak at Oliver’s Steak House in Oakville. More than 200 people were potentially exposed but it will be several more days before the full extent of the outbreak will become clear.