Hamilton reports 87 new COVID cases
Hamilton Public Health reported 87 new cases Wednesday-up seven cases from Tuesday. There was one death reported, bringing the Hamilton Death toll to 302. Hospitalizations increases by six cases to 112. There was anew outbreak reported at Gino’s Pizza in Waterdown involving four staff members. There was also a new outbreak at St Peters Hospital involving three residents. The existing outbreak at Juravinski Hospital F5 added three more cases.
Halton Public Health reported 44 cases Wednesday –a dop of 17 from Tuesday. 18 of the cases were in Oakville, 11 in Milton, eight in Burlington and seven in Halton Hills. There were no Halton deaths reported.
Ontario Hospitalizations on the rise
Ontario is reporting 1,571 cases of COVID19 along with ten deaths. Nearly 52,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 459 new cases in Toronto, 309 in Peel and 143 in York Region. Hospitalizations continue to ramp up with 893 patients now in hospital—an increase of 30 from Tuesday and 160 more than the same day last week. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, an additional 72,451 people received vaccinations bringing the total vaccinated to 1,676,150. 302,664 people are now fully vaccinated.