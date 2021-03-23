Man strolling with spouse stabbed in Waterdown residential neighborhood
Hamilton Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible for a stabbing that sent a 47-year-old Waterdown man to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
On Monday, March 22, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the intersection of Main Street North and John Street East in Waterdown, to investigate a stabbing that had just occurred. Police learned that the victim was walking with his spouse in the quiet historic residential neighbourhood when the suspect approached and stabbed him multiple times without provocation. The victim’s spouse was knocked to the ground during the incident and she received minor injuries. The victim was transported to hospital and treated for his injuries.
The suspect was believed to be carrying some sort of knife and was last seen fleeing the area, eastbound on John Street East towards Mill Street North. Police are asking the public to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity. Expect a police presence in the area as they canvass for witnesses and video surveillance footage.
If members of the public have any information as to the whereabouts of the suspect, they are asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.
Suspect description
The suspect is described as male white with a dark complexion approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 4 inches in height. He had a thin build and a pointed nose. He was wearing a black hoodie, and dark pants
Anyone with information that could assist Police with this investigation, you are asked to contact the Acting Detective Amberlee Rodgers at (905) 546-8967 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at (905)-546-3851 of the Division 3 Criminal Investigations Branch.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.