HDSB hosting Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions for Parents and Guardians

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

The HDSB is hosting two Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions for parents and guardians on Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at www.hdsb.ca. Discussion will include parent, child and youth mental health and well-being, ways in which parents and guardians can support their children, and resources available for youth and families. Each session will feature four panelists (parents, mental health experts, HDSB school social workers and community partners) who will share their experiences of parenting during COVID-19 and provide helpful information and resources.

The information session on Monday, March 29 will include information for parents and guardians of elementary students (Kindergarten – Grade 8) and the session on Tuesday, March 30 will include information for parents and guardians of secondary students (Grade 9 – 12).

These sessions provide information to parents and guardians regarding:

• How the pandemic may be impacting their, and their child’s, mental health and well-being

• Coping and well-being strategies for them and their children to support better mental health and well-being

• Resources and support available through their child’s school and within the community

The Elementary Session will take plac: Monday, March 29 from 7 – 8:15 p.m. at www.hdsb.ca

Presenters:

• Noorie Soni, HDSB parent and PIC member

• Kim Menezes-Francispillai, School Social Worker, HDSB

• Shivani Patel, Lead, Access and System Navigation, Reach Out Centre for Kids (ROCK)

• Nathan Pillai, Clinical Psychologist, Bayridge Counselling Centre

The Secondary Session will go on: Tuesday, March 30 from 7 – 8:15 p.m. at www.hdsb.ca

Presenters:

• Darlene Wierski-Devoe, Parent and Program Supervisor, Halton Families for Families

• Melinda Dougan, School Social Worker, HDSB

• Shivani Patel, Lead, Access and System Navigation, Reach Out Centre for Kids (ROCK)

• Nicole Callander RSSW, Therapist, Bayridge Counselling Centre

Parents and guardians are encouraged to submit questions they would like the panelists to answer during the information sessions. Questions can be submitted through this form: Questions for Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions until Thursday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m.

The sessions will be livestreamed through the HDSB YouTube channel. Parents and guardians can visit www.hdsb.ca at 7 p.m. on March 29 and/or March 30 to tune in. Registration is not required.

The HDSB is planning additional information sessions for parents and guardians on specific mental health & well-being topics to take place later in the spring. The Board’s new Mental Health & Well-Being webpage has information for parents/guardians and students on mental health, ways to support positive mental health and well-being and how to get additional support at school and in the community.