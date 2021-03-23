Hamilton records a cycling fatality on Beach
Hamilton Police are investigating the first cyclist traffic fatality for the year.
On Monday, shortly before 6:30 p.m., a 47-year-old Stoney Creek man was riding his bicycle southbound on Eastport Drive, in the area of the Burlington Lift Bridge. At the same time, a 30-year-old Hamilton man was also travelling southbound on Eastport Drive in his 2003 Honda Accord sedan. Due to circumstances still under investigation, the two vehicles came into contact with one another. The cyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Accord remained at the scene and continues to cooperate.
The Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation. With the information available at this time, Detectives have not yet ruled out speed or impairment as contributing factors in this collision.
Anyone with information that ycould assist Police with this investigation, you are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at [ http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com ]http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.