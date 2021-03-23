The Bay Observer
Hamilton COVID count down from Monday
John Best
March 23, 2021
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 80 new COVID cases a drop of 13 from Monday’s reporting and one death. There are 34 outbreaks underway with  several of them adding single new cases. The outbreak at Hamilton Health Sciences  General Hospital Unit 8 West added four cases  and the outbreak at DHL logistics added two. New outbreaks were reported at Beth Tikvah Group Home, Westmount Terrace Retirement Home, and St.Joseph’s Villa—each involving a single case.

Halton Public Health says three people have tested positive from that outbreak at Oliver’s Steak House in Oakville. More than 200 people were potentially exposed but it will be several more days before the full extent of the outbreak will become clear.

Ontario totals

The third wave of COVID 19, is well underway in the province as reflected in new cases and hospitalizations. Ontario is reporting 1,546 cases of COVID19 along with nine deaths. Nearly 32,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 465 new cases in Toronto, 329 in Peel and 161 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, there were 50, 659 vaccinations completed bringing the total vaccination in Ontario to date to 1,603,699. There are now more than 301,000 Ontario residents fully vaccinated.

