Hamilton Black Film Festival announces selections for the 1st annual BIPOC Film Festival
The Hamilton Black Film Festival featuring films made by the BIPOC community has announced the films selected for its first film festival virtually from May 28th to May 30th.These films were selected by a diverse community of creatives. Click for full listing .
HBFF will present a transformative experience through the eyes of the BIPOC community in film. Experiences range from the topical to the everyday experiences of people from around the globe. The festival will feature films by, for and about the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) community. Of important note, is our principles of inclusion. This means that we want viewers to think broadly about BIPOC contributions from both in front and behind the lens.
The official opening of the film festival will be on May 28th at Hamilton’s Westdale Theatre. Due to COVID, screenings will be virtual. Talkbalks will provide captioning for those with hearing challenges for greater accessibility.
“The HBFF is a not-for-profit organization whose goal is to bring about an accessible platform to showcase films that are made by, for and about People of Colour around the world, focusing on both the challenges and triumphs of everyday life.” said Founder, Paize Usiosefe.
Awards will be presented on May 30, 2021.
Festival passes go on sale this Saturday, April 2, 2021. info@hbff.ca