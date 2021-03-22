Seaway opening coincides with spring

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) kicked off its 63rdnavigation season today. The CSL Group’s Baie St. Paul, a Trillium‑class Laker, was the first ship through the St. Lambert Lock in a virtual opening ceremony attended by a number of dignitaries, including the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Canadian Minister of Transport, and the Honourable Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

“The St. Lawrence Seaway has been a cornerstone of Canada’s economic success for more than 60 years, through the creation of thousands of middle-class jobs, and the generation of more than $9 billion in Canadian economic activity,” said the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra. “This valuable partnership and trade route will play a vital role in our efforts to building back better through strong economic recovery.”

“The Seaway’s consistently high level of system availability contributes to a robust, competitive Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway transportation route,” declared Terence Bowles, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation. “We provide convenient access to an impressive number of industries, ports, highway and rail networks.”

“Commercial navigation on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System is an economic foundation of the U.S. and Canadian economies,” said Craig H. Middlebrook, Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation. “A ship transiting the Seaway’s 15 locks from Montreal to Lake Erie crosses the international border 27 times, and the U.S. Department of Transportation and Transport Canada work closely together to ensure that this transit experience is as safe and seamless as possible.”

Some 38 million tonnes of cargo transited the St. Lawrence Seaway in 2020, which closely matched its 2019 results. The stringent protocols put in place by the Seaway and by carriers early in the pandemic resulted in no interruption in service due to COVID-19. The protocols will remain in place until the pandemic is contained.

Feeding the world and supporting industry

It is expected that there will be an uptick in global economic growth in 2021. On the heels of last year’s record harvests, grain shipments are expected to be strong early in the season. Iron ore and steel will be shipped via the Seaway to factories in Canada and abroad, and massive wind farm equipment will continue to be transported via the Seaway.

A resilient partner

More and more industries are turning to maritime transport because of its reliability, and its smaller carbon footprint makes it the greenest, most forward‑looking transportation option.

The introduction of hands‑free mooring systems and the remote operation of locks are examples of the Seaway’s technological innovations aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the waterway. “As a major partner in the maritime industry, the Corporation is always seeking ways to innovate and reduce the environmental impact of maritime transport, to offer improved client experience and to broaden its competitive advantage,” said Bowles, “for example the automatic identification system that tracks ships via satellite and makes it possible to manage operations remotely, the draught information system, which allows ships to carry up to 400 additional tonnes per trip and the hands‑free mooring system.”

The St Lawrence Seaway was first open to international shipping traffic in 1959.

About the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation was established in 1998 as a not-for-profit corporation by the Government of Canada, Seaway users and other key stakeholders. In accordance with provisions of the Canada Marine Act, the Corporation manages and operates the Canadian assets of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which remain the property of the Government of Canada, under a long‑term agreement with Transport Canada. More