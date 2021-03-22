Ontario COVID numbers ease slightly, only three deaths reported
Ontario is reporting 1,699 cases of COVID19 and nearly 31,100 tests completed. There were only three deaths reported. Locally, there are 500 new cases in Toronto, 318 in Peel 155 in York Region and 114 in Hamilton. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 31,335 people were vaccinated bringing the total vaccinated so far in Ontario to 1,553,040. Just short of 300,000 have been fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 105 new cases of COVID 19. There were no deaths reported Sunday. The outbreak at DHL logistics in Mount hope added two cases. As did the outbreak at Kingdom Worship Centre. There was a new outbreak reported at the Checkered Flag Restaurant in Mount Hope involving one patron and three staff. There was also an additional outbreak at Rygiel Supports involving a single staff member.
In Halton 49 new cases were reported. 20 were in Milton, 16 in Oakville, 10 in Burlington and three in Halton Hills. No deaths were reported by Halton Public Health.