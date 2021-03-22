Local COVID cases, hospitalizations ease somewhat
Local COVID cases eased somewhat as Hamilton Public Health reported 93 new cases Monday. Hospitalization also dropped by seven to 104. There were no new deaths reported. Halton also saw a declined in new cases to 42 from Sunday’s 49. No deaths were reported in Halton. The region is now only reporting one active outbreak—that at the West Oak Village Long Term Carew home where six positive tests were reported. So far there have been no addition positive cases associated with the Outbreak at Oliver’s Steakhouse in Oakville where 100 people potentially could have come into contact with a person with COVID.
Ontario Case count below 1700
Ontario is reporting 1,699 cases of COVID19 and nearly 31,100 tests completed. There were only three deaths reported. Locally, there are 500 new cases in Toronto, 318 in Peel 155 in York Region and 114 in Hamilton. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 31,335 people were vaccinated bringing the total vaccinated so far in Ontario to 1,553,040. Just short of 300,000 have been fully vaccinated.