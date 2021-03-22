75 plus folks can book vaccination appointments in Hamilton

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

With the pace of delivery of COVID19 vaccine Picking up, the next age category==people 75 years of age an up can now make vaccination appointments in Hamilton. So far Hamilton Health officials have administered approximately 69,251 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with 10.3% of eligible Hamiltonians receiving a vaccine to date.

Vaccination of adults 75 years of age and older

• As of now Hamilton’s vaccination program will expand eligibility to include those 75 years of age (in 2021) and over to the current eligible population of 80 years of age and older.

• These recipients are able to book an appointment by visiting www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

For those who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access.

Pilot program vaccinating adults using AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD in primary care settings

A number of primary care settings in Hamilton are administering vaccines to community members ages 60-64 (in 2021) who are in good health as part of a provincial pilot program. In alignment with provincial direction, beginning today, these participating local primary care settings will offer vaccination appointments to individuals aged 60 and over.

Eligible residents will be contacted directly by their primary care physician’s office to book appointments, there are no other booking options for this pilot program. Residents are asked to please not contact their primary care office for an appointment. This is by-appointment only, walk-ins are not permitted. Please note, there will be other opportunities for this age category to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through large-scale vaccination clinics at another date.

Mobile Vaccine Team Pop-up Clinics for those aged 75+

The mobile vaccination team will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to those aged 75+ at pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the lower city. Please note, the mobile team will be at these locations on the following dates and then will move onto another location.

• Stoney Creek Recreation Centre – March 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th

• Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre – March 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th

• Norman Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre – March 27th and 28th

• Ryerson Recreation Centre – March 25th and 26th

Those interested in being vaccinated at the above pop-up clinics can book an appointment by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

Mobile Vaccine Team Pop-up Clinics for Indigenous adults

The mobile vaccination team will be holding a mobile pop-up clinic for Indigenous adults at the Perkins Centre, 1429 Main St. E. on the following dates and times:

• Friday March 26th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday March 27th, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Monday March 29th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested in being vaccinated at the above pop-up clinic can book an appointment by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

QUICK FACTS

• For those who would like to book online but do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access.

• Second doses for the COVID-19 vaccine have been extended to a 16-week interval by the Provincial Government.

• Information regarding registration, booking, and sequencing will be available on the COVID-19 Vaccines section of the City’s website.

• Vaccination phasing and sequencing will continue to be released for additional categories as per the direction of the provincial government.