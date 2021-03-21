Ward Three stadium park property acquisition to be considered
Staff are recommending that the city take the next necessary steps to make the stadium precinct park in Ward Three a reality. Hamilton Councillors will be asked to allow staff to tap into the City’s parkland reserve fund to allow for the purchase of properties on Lloyd street adjacent to the Old Dominion Glass Plant. It is part of a plan already approved by council to allow the development of a neighborhood park on the site.
The staff report says the construction of the Tim Horton’s Stadium along with the Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre and Bernie Custis Secondary School at Scott Park has resulted in a substantial loss of outdoor recreation space and parkland in the stadium precinct. To replace these amenities, staff developed the Stadium Precinct Master Plan to replace recreation space including a replacement field for the former Brian Timmis Stadium, additional parkland amenities, as well as change rooms, washrooms and parking. The process started with the purchase of the abandoned glass plant but it also calls for the purchase of some of the residential properties on the north side of Lloyd street.
The report says staff had been buying up the properties as they came on market but now they need to secure an ongoing source of funding noting “while direction to acquire properties has been approved by Council, the acquisition funding will be insufficient to continue with this program in the absence of securing an additional funding source. Also, not all of the properties are available for purchase at this time, so the funding will be needed as the properties are put up for sale, to be purchased on a willing seller basis.