Hamilton COVID case count eases slightly
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 105 new cases of COVID 19–down from 121 and 124 the two previous days.. There were no deaths reported Sunday. The outbreak at DHL logistics in Mount hope added two cases. As did the outbreak at Kingdom Worship Centre. There was a new outbreak reported at the Checkered Flag Restaurant in Mount Hope involving one patron and three staff. There was also an additional outbreak at Rygiel Supports involving a single staff member.
In Halton 49 new cases were reported. 20 were in Milton, 16 in Oakville, 10 in Burlington and three in Halton Hills. No deaths were reported by Halton Public Health.
Ontario reports 1700-plus cases for third day
Ontario is reporting 1,791 cases of COVID19 and 18 deaths. Over 49,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 495 new cases in Toronto, 350 in Peel 177 in York Region and 106 in Durham. As of 6:00 p.m. yesterday, 40,823 were administered bringing the provincial total to 1,521,705. 298.549 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated.