Electric buses, Bus Rapid Transit rollout in two U.S. Pacific Northwest cities

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

New Flyer of America Inc. announced that the Spokane Transit Authority unveiled its first 60-foot, five-door electric Xcelsior CHARGE City Line bus, as part of a contract that New Flyer won in June 2020. The contract, not previously announced by New Flyer, was for ten 60-foot and two 40-foot Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric heavy-duty transit buses (22 equivalent units or EUs).

STA is the public transit authority serving the Spokane, Washington, region and providing more than 10 million annual rides through transit.

The Xcelsior CHARGE bus is the first of ten City Line buses that will operate along STA’s new six mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route serving the downtown area through to Spokane Community College, aimed at revitalizing mobility and economic development while building STA branding through recognizable BRT vehicles.

The high-capacity 60-foot buses are configured with five doors, New Flyer’s SmartRider smart suspension system, and interior bike racks for ease of passenger exit and entry. To date, New Flyer remains the only manufacturer offering five door configurations.

The order for 12 zero-emission buses will provide better transit service and including construction of a dedicated BRT route, complete with zero-emission buses and infrastructure. Delivery of E Bus to Lane Transit District in Eugene Oregon

In Eugene Oregon, All 11 electric buses have been delivered to Lane Transit District (LTD) from New Flyer of America, Inc. (New Flyer)., which were ordered in 2020.

Said Matt Imlach, LTD fleet management director. “The electric buses are being inspected, tested and prepared for revenue service. The new buses replace fossil fuel buses in the fleet and will begin passenger service later this year.”

The cost for the 11 Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric, 40-foot, heavy-duty transit buses from New Flyer, including ABB depot chargers to support electric bus infrastructure, was $10.6 million provided by the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No-Emission fund and LTD general funds.

In the meantime, LTD expects to order and receive 19 more electric buses by 2023 and continues to explore other fuels and technologies that support the District’s goals to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

NFI Group Inc., previously New Flyer Industries Inc., is a manufacturer of transit buses and motorcoaches, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The company is the largest bus manufacturer in North America, with a 43% market share of all heavy-duty transit buses and a 45% market share of all motorcoaches produced in 2018. The company employs 9,300 across 50 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Canada has seen a major increase in the rollout of E Buses, with Federal funding announcements made recently in Oakville, Guelph, London and Toronto.