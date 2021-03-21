Sunday blaze in Hamilton near Juravinski Hospital

Hamilton Fire crews were called to a house fire at 19 East 21st Street on Sunday afternoon.
The Fire Department was dispatched at 12:41PM for a fire that began at the back of the home but quickly spread to a neighbouring house.
Residents of both homes were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported, however, the fire resulted in over $500,000 worth of damage. Heavy smoke could be seen.
Police closed East 21st Street between Concession and Crockett for multiple hours as crews controlled the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
ARTICLE AND PHOTO BY: KEVIN GEENEN