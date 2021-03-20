Up to 200 may have been exposed to virus at Oakville Steakhouse
Halton Region Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Oliver’s Steakhouse Restaurant located at 141 Lakeshore Rd E, Oakville. The health unite says up to 200 patrons who dined at the restaurant between March 8 and March 13 may have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant of concern. While Public Health is attempting to call these patrons, this effort may take some time. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, Halton Public Health is asking all such patrons to self-isolate for 14 days after their visit to the restaurant, and to get tested for COVID-19. Patrons can call 311 for more information.
The owner of the steakhouse told AM640 four staff members tested positive after one employee had a sore throat roughly two weeks ago. The public health unit says it is aware of five cases among staff.The restaurant then immediately shuttered its doors upon learning of the positive case. However, public health officials say they only determined on Thursday that transmission within the workplace had occurred.
The restaurant has now reopened as part to the provincial relaxation of dining room and bar restrictions but says note of the affected staff will be on the premises.