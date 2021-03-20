Police Seek Assistance in Identifying copper thieves
Hamilton Police detectives continue to investigate a break and enter that occurred in 2020.
On Monday, August 24, 2020, shortly after midnight, an unknown suspect attended 1835 Burlington Street, State Group.
The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.
The suspect departed and re-attended the address numerous times throughout the night.
At approximately 6:00 a.m., the suspect returned with two more unknown suspects. The three suspects loaded electrical wire in the stolen vehicle.
The suspects stole a State Group vehicle and fled the scene.
Investigators from the BEAR Unit are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the first suspect on scene.
The suspect is identified as white, male, medium build with dark facial hair under bottom lip. He was wearing light blue jeans, a grey long sleeve shirt. An orange T-shirt. A black baseball hat and black and yellow running shoes.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker 905-546-8938 or Staff Sergeant Andrea Torrie 905-546-2991 of the B.E.A.R. unit.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at Crimestoppers.