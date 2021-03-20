COVID numbers just keep climbing
The province is experiencing new daily COVID case totals not seen since the beginning of February. Ontario is reporting 1,829 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths. Nearly 52,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 593 new cases in Toronto, 287 in Peel 157 in York Region, and 101 in Ottawa. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, more than 60,000 people were vaccinated, bring the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to 1,480,882. Just short of 300,000 people are now fully vaccinated.
At 124 cases, Hamilton has recorded its highest single-day COVID19 count in over two months. Hamilton Public Health also reported two deaths bringing the cumulative death toll in Hamilton to 299. There were no significant increases in the case count of Hamilton’s existing outbreaks, but there were five new outbreaks reported. There were three new cases at the St Joes Charlton Dialysis Centre. There was an outbreak at Dr. Davey School involving two students and one staff member. Greenville Elementary School reported one student and one staff testing positive. J&M Lodging Homes had one staff member testing positive and one resident tested positive at Abingdon Court Retirement Residence.
Halton Public Health reported 49 new cases—up seven from Thursday. There was one death reported, bringing the Halton COVID death toll to 200. There were 14 new cases in Oakville, 13 each in Burlington and Milton and nine in Halton Hills.