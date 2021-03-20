Big jump in provincial COVID case count as Hamilton records 300th death
Hamilton’s new COVID case count was 121 Saturday—three less than Friday’s total but in both days the number of new cases was the most seen since January. There was one death reported by Hamilton Public Health, bringing the Hamilton COVID death toll to 300 since the pandemic began a year ago. The existing outbreak at Rygiel Community Living added nine cases, bringing the total to 10—four residents and six staff. The outbreak at DHL logistics in Mount Hope added six new cases for a total of 27. Outbreaks at Juravinski and Hamilton General Hospital added four cases each. There was anew outbreak at Kingdom Worship Centre where six parishioners tested positive. There were also new outbreaks at Blackadar continuing Cares and Shalom Village involving one staff member in both cases.
Outbreak in Oakville
In Halton, Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Oliver’s Steakhouse Restaurant located at 141 Lakeshore Rd E, Oakville. Patrons who dined at the restaurant between March 8 and March 13 have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant of concern. While Public Health is attempting to call these patrons, this effort may take some time. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, we are asking all such patrons to self-isolate for 14 days after their visit to the restaurant, and to get tested for COVID-19. Patrons can call 311 for more information. Otherwise the region reported 52 new cases—21 in Milton, 18 in Burlington, 13 in Oakville and no new cases in Halton Hills.
Ontario case total highest in two months
The province is experiencing new daily COVID case totals not seen since the beginning of February. Ontario is reporting 1,829 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths. Nearly 52,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 593 new cases in Toronto, 287 in Peel 157 in York Region, and 101 in Ottawa. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, more than 60,000 people were vaccinated, bring the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to 1,480,882. Just short of 300,000 people are now fully vaccinated.