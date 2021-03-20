Bars and restaurants get a break starting this weekend
There is good news for the province’s beleaguered restaurant and bar sector. The provincial government is adjusting dining capacity limits at restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, for regions in Red-Control and Orange-Restrict levels of the Framework, which includes Hamilton, effective immediately. As Hamilton is in the Red-Control level capacity limits for indoor dining will be adjusted to allow for up to 50 per cent of the indoor dining area to be accessible to the public up to a maximum of 50 patrons.
Additional measures to ensure the continued safety of patrons and workers include, but are not limited to:
• Limiting tables for indoor dining to members of the same household with exemptions for patrons who live alone and caregivers;
• A sign posted by the establishment in a location visible to the public that states the maximum capacity (number of patrons) they are permitted to operate under.
50 percent capacity allowed
For regions in the Orange-Restrict and Red-Control levels, capacity limits for indoor dining will be adjusted and based on a standard, scalable calculation that will allow for up to approximately 50 per cent of the indoor dining area to be accessible to the public, subject to physical distancing rules. The total occupancy cannot exceed 50 patrons in Red-Control and 100 patrons in Orange-Restrict.
In addition, while indoor dining continues to be prohibited for areas in the Grey-Lockdown level of the Framework, outdoor dining would be permitted for regions in Grey-Lockdown, subject to physical distancing rules and a number of other public health and workplace safety measures.
All other existing restrictions currently in the Regulations such as physical distancing, mask wearing, collection of contact tracing information etc. must also continue.
More information.