Soaring new case counts in Hamilton and Ontario
At 124 cases, Hamilton has recorded its highest single-day COVID19 count in over two months. A week ago by contrast, Hamilton reported 48 new cases. Hamilton Public Health also reported two deaths bringing the cumulative death toll in Hamilton to 299. There were no significant increases in the case count of Hamilton’s existing outbreaks, but there were five new outbreaks reported. There were three new cases at the St Joes Charlton Dialysis Centre. There was an outbreak at Dr. Davey School involving two students and one staff member. Greenville Elementary School reported one student and one staff testing positive. J&M Lodging Homes had one staff member testing positive and one resident tested positive at Abingdon Court Retirement Residence.
Halton Public Health reported 49 new cases—up seven from Thursday. There was one death reported, bringing the Halton COVID death toll to 200. There were 14 new cases in Oakville, 13 each in Burlington and Milton and nine in Halton Hills.
Ontario is clearly in the third wave of the COVID pandemic as the race continues between rolling out vaccinations and the spread of the new variants of the virus. Ontario is reporting 1,745 cases of COVID19 and over 56,100 tests completed. There were an additional 10 deaths reported. Locally, there are 478 new cases in Toronto, 344 in Peel, 174 in York Region and 116 in Hamilton. There were more than 61,000 vaccinations completed yesterday bringing the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to 1,420,599. There are 294,000 Ontarians who are fully vaccinated.