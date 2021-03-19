The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Doug Ford gets a taste of the Hammer
The Bay Observer

The Bay Observer

 

Doug Ford gets a taste of the Hammer

John Best
by
March 19, 2021
John Best

Premier Doug Ford ended up spending most of the day yesterday in Hamilton. In addition to his tour of the new mass vaccination clinic at First Ontario Centre, the premier toured local businesses with Flamborough Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly. While at First Ontario Centre the Premier chatted with Hamilton Bulldog President Steve Staios.

Vaccine Clinic at First Ontario Centre
Premier Ford with Bulldog President Steve Staios

He and Skelly visited some stops on Hamilton Mountain where they were spotted in the Donut Diner on Stone Church. Then it was off to Stoney Creek where the premier was given a tour of the Fox 40 headquarters, where the premier met with a number of Hamilton’s leading business figures.

Premier Ford and MPP Skelly at Fox 40 headquarters, CEO Ron Foxcroft, 3rd from left, (custom whistle, inset, top)

Fox 40 boss Ron Foxcroft presented the premier with a specially-made one-off Fox 40 whistle in Tory blue with the Ontario logo, advising him to blow it when things get too raucous in Question Period.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top